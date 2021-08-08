6 victims, 1 dead after three shootings in New Orleans Sunday evening

Further information on all three shootings is unavailable at the moment as the investigations are ongoing.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents involving a total of five victims, with one shooting turned deadly.

According to NOPD, the first shooting happened near the intersection of Saigon and Henri Drives where police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital and her current condition is unknown.

A second shooting happened in the 7700 block of Shubert Street. NOPD said there are four victims involved in the incident, two women and two men.

NOPD said one of the men died from his injuries and the others are being treated at the hospital.

Hours before, a woman was shot in the 300 block of North Villere Street. According to police, she was shot in the lower part of her body and was brought to the hospital by private car.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

Further information on the incidents is unavailable at the moment as the investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.