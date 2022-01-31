Florida man arrested for attempted murder in Houma

NEW ORLEANS — A man working in Houma was shot several times while escorting a customer outside the business for causing a disturbance, police said.
Police officers on Saturday arrested 18-year-old Max A. Leon, a Florida native for the shooting. He faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Leon was at a business in the 7700 block of Main Street when he caused a disturbance, according to the Houma Police Department release.
The victim, a man working at the business, confronted Leon and tried to escort him out.
That's when Leon pulled out his gun and fired multiple shots, before running away from the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.
While investigating the incident, Houma Police detectives said they gathered intel on Leon.
That intel led to Houma police locating Leon in a home in the 600 block of Eliza Street, where he was arrested without incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.