Florida man arrested for attempted murder in Houma

Police say 18-year-old Max A. Leon shot a man working at a business in 7700 block of Main Street multiple times.

NEW ORLEANS — A man working in Houma was shot several times while escorting a customer outside the business for causing a disturbance, police said.

Police officers on Saturday arrested 18-year-old Max A. Leon, a Florida native for the shooting. He faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Leon was at a business in the 7700 block of Main Street when he caused a disturbance, according to the Houma Police Department release.

The victim, a man working at the business, confronted Leon and tried to escort him out.

That's when Leon pulled out his gun and fired multiple shots, before running away from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

While investigating the incident, Houma Police detectives said they gathered intel on Leon.

That intel led to Houma police locating Leon in a home in the 600 block of Eliza Street, where he was arrested without incident.