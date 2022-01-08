Former State Sen. Peterson pleads guilty to wire fraud

A federal prosecutor accused Peterson of misusing $147,356.93. According to the prosecutor, this total includes personal campaign and Democratic Party funds.

NEW ORLEANS — Former State Senator, Karen Carter Peterson, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to one count of wire fraud in federal court.

A federal prosecutor accused her of misusing $147,356.93. According to the prosecutor, this total includes personal campaign and Democratic Party funds.

A judge accepted her guilty plea and scheduled Peterson's sentencing to Dec. 7.

In the meantime, Peterson will be under supervision and not allowed to enter any type of casino or gambling facility.

In 2019, Peterson publicly admitted she had a gambling addiction.

Eyewtiness News broke the story in March of 2019 that Peterson violated a self-imposed ban on entering Louisiana casinos.

By April of 2022, she stepped down from her senate seat after 22 years in the legislature, citing her gambling addiction and mental health as the reason for her abrupt resignation.

Peterson testified Monday that she's currently taking depression medication.

Peterson's attorney said she's given all the money back through restitution.

According to the prosecutor, Peterson used the money for personal expense not related to the campaign, failed to disclose she used past funds for personal benefit, wrote checks to friends and associates and directed them to cash them.

She also would allow those friends to keep a portion and use the rest herself. In some instances, the money was used for gambling, the prosecutor said.

The federal prosecutor on Monday said that from 2013-2020 Peterson's campaign funds were used for personal use.

From 2019-2020 the prosecutor said Democratic Party funds were misused.