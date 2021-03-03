'Good as gold, always happy', a family mourns the life of a man that was once a hero, after being killed Monday

“It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. You don’t know who’s going to be next. it’s ridiculous in New Orleans,” said Joyce Roberts.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of a man they called a hero.

Jerome Roberts was killed early Monday morning in the Seabrook neighborhood.

Roberts loved ones said he had a heart of gold.

We first met Roberts in June 2017 when he and another man ran inside of a burning home to rescue his three-year-old neighbor who was trapped in a back bedroom.

Roberts got the little boy to safety.

“I’d do it again. I’d do it every day to save somebody’s children,” Jerome Roberts, June 2017

Early Monday morning, Roberts lost his own life in the violence on the street.

According to New Orleans police, somebody shot the 34-year-old several times and left him to die near Mayo Boulevard and the I-10 service road.

His sister Matisha Roberts, believes robbery was the motive for the killing.

“Like they said, money is the root of all evil. but them dollars wasn’t worth his life. he would have gave him that,” said Matisha Roberts.

His mother, Joyce Roberts is now grieving the loss of two sons.

“You just don’t know the pain,” said Joyce Roberts.

Jerome’s younger brother Benny was also murdered six months ago in the Little Woods neighborhood.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. You don’t know who’s going to be next. it’s ridiculous in New Orleans,” said Joyce Roberts.

While police search for Jerome Roberts’ killer, his loved ones said they will remember Roberts as a hero and a man willing to risk his own life to save a child.

“That’s the one that everybody knew. That Jerome. He never was a bad person. Heart of gold. He would give you his last because he knew he would get it right back,” said Matisha Roberts.

“Good as gold. always happy. Kept a smile. Loved his family,” Joyce Roberts

“All life matters, so if somebody’s life needs to be saved, i’ll jump in and help if I could. Jerome Roberts, June 2017.

Police have not named any suspects in Jerome Roberts’ killing.

His family believes the killer is someone he knew.