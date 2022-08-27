x
Crime

Search for homicide suspect in Bogalusa

Bogalusa police are tracking down the man they say is responsible for a homicide in the city.

BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa are searching for a man they said is responsible for a homicide earlier Saturday evening. 

A man was found shot to death near the intersection of Virgina Avenue and North Border drive. 

The victim was identified and officers are working to contact their family.

K-9 officers were also brought out to help track down the man believed to be responsible. 

