Search for homicide suspect in Bogalusa

Bogalusa police are tracking down the man they say is responsible for a homicide in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa are searching for a man they said is responsible for a homicide earlier Saturday evening.

A man was found shot to death near the intersection of Virgina Avenue and North Border drive.

The victim was identified and officers are working to contact their family.

K-9 officers were also brought out to help track down the man believed to be responsible.

*****UPDATE***** The Bogalusa Police Department is currently working a Homicide that occurred at the intersection N... Posted by Bogalusa Police Department on Saturday, August 27, 2022