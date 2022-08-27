Search for homicide suspect in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa are searching for a man they said is responsible for a homicide earlier Saturday evening.
A man was found shot to death near the intersection of Virgina Avenue and North Border drive.
The victim was identified and officers are working to contact their family.
K-9 officers were also brought out to help track down the man believed to be responsible.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.