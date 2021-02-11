Irvin Mayfield, business partner facing the music in court Wednesday

Mayfield and Ronald Markham pleaded guilty to transferring more than $1 million to their jazz orchestra and making false statements to cover it up.

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-winner Irvin Mayfield and his longtime music and business partner Ronald Markham are set to be sentenced Wednesday, a full year after they stood in federal court and pleaded guilty to transferring more than $1.3 million in public library donations to their jazz orchestra and making false statements to cover it up.

After WWL-TV found documents in 2016 proving Mayfield had spent Library Foundation money on lavish trips, limousines, high-end booze, and a 24 karat gold-plated trumpet, Mayfield resigned from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and issued a brief apology.

In 2017, he and Markham were indicted, accused of enriching themselves with the library donations, including Saks 5th Avenue shopping sprees and fees to play shows at Carnegie Hall, and trying to cover it up with false statements and lies.

The orchestra agreed to pay back the Library Foundation $96,000 a year and play benefit concerts, but it’s unclear how much was paid after the first year or if any concerts were held. Rafael Goyeneche from the Metropolitan Crime Commission said Mayfield and Markham are trying to get credit toward $1.1 million in restitution from whatever money has been paid back.

The government and defense have been fighting over the details in sealed court documents. The defense has challenged a report by the federal probation office about the proper sentencing guidelines for U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey to follow.

“The judge will look at the evidence that's presented to him about where restitution stands, take a look at the sentencing guidelines and we'll find out on Wednesday what the judge considers to be a just sentence,” Goyeneche said.

Goyeneche said that with a prominent convict like Mayfield, Zainey’s decision on sentencing could have a wider and lasting impact on how the public responds when they witness corruption.

“Are they going to look at this and say, ‘Well, we had to wait almost eight years for this? I may not report the information that I have,’” Goyeneche said. “So, this is more than just these two offenders, admitted felons now, being sentenced. This is really sort of a test for the criminal justice system.”

Mayfield’s attorney, Claude Kelly, said last year that Mayfield and Markham’s “intentions” were not to pocket the money and once Zainey sees that, he should be lenient.

"The events are much more complicated than just the headline and we’re really looking forward to being able to present the full picture, accepting full responsibility, but present the full picture to Judge Zainey before he makes his final decision," Kelly said on the day his client pleaded guilty.

Miles McGuire was in high school when he first heard what Mayfield and Markham had done from WWL-TV. He and his younger brother Cal were left to wonder if more than $1,000 they had collected and donated to the New Orleans Public Library Foundation after Hurricane Katrina was diverted into Mayfield and Markham’s pockets.

Now, McGuire is 24 and living in Boulder, Colo., but still feels personally invested in the outcome of the Mayfield case.

“I don’t need to see him go to jail, but he’d better do something for the libraries,” McGuire said. “I was 9 years old when I decided to do something for the libraries and raised over $1,000. This guy could do 100 times that in one night. How come you ended up stealing from the libraries instead?”

McGuire just wants to be sure the community is paying attention and supporting the libraries.

“When a city has to throw its culture bearers and icons in jail, it’s never a good look for anybody,” he said.

But other library supporters want harsher punishment.

“I want them to serve every minute of the five years,” said Dixon Stetler, executive director of the Friends of the Library, another public library support charity.

But there’s a sense that the community’s anger is waning with time. Mardi Gras floats once depicted Mayfield in prison stripes. The Royal Sonesta Hotel removed Mayfield’s name from its jazz club. But this year, Mayfield and Markham began a new venture at the Magnolia Mansion, playing regular gigs at the hotel now run by Mayfield’s wife and owned by business partner Fouad Zeton.

Stetler was horrified in early June when video surfaced of Mayor LaToya Cantrell at the Magnolia Mansion, urging a Memorial Day crowd to “support a true son of the city of New Orleans, Irvin Mayfield.”