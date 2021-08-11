Jack Strain sex abuse trial: Defense says case is 'government manufactured' in closing arguments

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

COVINGTON, La. — The sex crimes trial against former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain continued into its third week Monday as both the prosecution and Strain's defense prepare closing arguments.

Many moments in the two weeks of testimony were incredibly graphic, with five accusers, including three of Strain's relatives, giving sometimes detailed accounts of the sexual abuse they claim Strain inflicted on them.

Prosecutors presented dozens of witnesses to the stand over the course of the trial. Strain's defense team put none up, and the former sheriff didn't testify on his own behalf.

Ed. Note: WWL-TV is not naming sexual abuse victims testifying in this case due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Here's the latest from the trial, where witness testimony is at the heart of the accusations against Strain:

Defense says case is 'government manufactured' in closing arguments

Jack Strain’s defense attorneys argued that the accusations against Strain aren’t just a conspiracy by the DA’a office, but by the US government to take down their client.

During the defense’s closing argument, defense attorney Billy Gibbens said that “this has been a government manufactured case against Jack Strain using coercion and manipulation.”

He argued that all the jury would need to doubt the state’s case is “common sense.”

Gibbens said that it’s common sense that a 10-year-old boy couldn’t get an erection and penetrate a large teenager, despite expert testimony to the contrary. He also said it’s common sense that abuse victims wouldn’t maintain such a close relationship with their abusers, again despite expert testimony to the contrary.

He called Strain’s accusers “walking, talking reasonable doubt,” and said that the jury couldn’t believe them without a reasonable doubt.

“The truth is, the government has not met its burden,” Gibbens said. “Use your common sense and come back with a verdict if not guilty in this case.”

Prosecutors lay out case in closing argument

Strains accusers and their families filled the courtroom Monday, with a group of Strain’s friends and family seated directly behind him.



There was audible sobbing in the crowd as assistant district attorney Elizabeth Authement detailed the graphic stories told from the witness stand over the last two weeks.



“You need to see the complete picture of who (Strain) is,” she said. “Jack Strain was the ultimate manipulator … an expert predator who thought he could get away with it forever.”



Strain’s defense attorney Billy Gibbens will present his closing arguments next. Then the state will have one more chance to address the jury before deliberations begin.



Strain faces four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest and one count each of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

