Suspect who carjacked Tulane student & delivery driver arrested: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a man has been arrested they say is responsible for multiple armed carjackings in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish this month.

The New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday that 19-year-old Joshua Dean was responsible for five carjackings across both parishes between Feb. 9 - 13.

Investigators say the following incidents were connected and Dean was positively identified as a perpetrator:

Armed carjacking on February 9, 2021, in the 8100 block of Green Street.

Armed carjacking on February 9, 2021, at the intersection of Cohn and Pine streets

Armed carjacking on February 10, 2021, in the 5500 block of Vicksburg Street

Armed carjacking on February 13, 2021, in the 3600 block of State Street

The NOPD said Dean also had an accomplice, 19-year-old Robert Garrett in these crimes. Garrett is wanted and remains at large.

A Tulane University student and a food delivery driver were the victims of the carjackings on Feb. 9.

Ben Lindenbaum ordered food through a food delivery app Tuesday night. Around 8:30 p.m., a woman and her mother dropped off his order.

“Maybe five minutes later I get a text saying ‘I just got held at gunpoint outside your house,’” Lindenbaum said.

Just minutes later on Cohn and Pine streets, a Tulane student was getting his belonging out of his Honda Accord when two men demanded his keys and drove off in his car.

Detectives located and arrested Dean on Monday. At the time of the arrest, police say he had a stolen handgun. Dean was booked on the following charges:

Armed robbery with a firearm (four counts)

Armed robbery (four counts)

Illegal carrying of a firearm

Obstruction of justice

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Resisting an officer

Warrant out of Jefferson Parish

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or on the whereabouts of Robert Garrett is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

