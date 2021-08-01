JPSO: Deadly stabbing in Marrero, possible suspect arrested

According to deputies, the incident happened earlier in the day in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide in the Marrero area Sunday.

At about 5:45 p.m., a report of a disturbance was called in. JPSO said when they arrived on the scene they found a woman with at least one stab wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO said a male suspect has been arrested but for investigative reasons, his identity will not be released.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.