JPSO: Man found outside a house in Terrytown homicide

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, at around 5:45 p.m. gunshots were reported in the 2900 block of South Monterey Ct.

TERRYTOWN, Louisiana — A shooting in Terrytown, left a man dead outside of a house Sunday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, at around 5:45 p.m. gunshots were reported in the 2900 block of South Monterey Ct.

During a search of the area, deputies said they found a man with a number of gunshot injuries in front of a house.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to JPSO.

The victim's identity is not known and there is no suspect or motive at this time.

Male victim killed in Terrytown shooting—full release below pic.twitter.com/JFDzj157zq — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) May 3, 2021