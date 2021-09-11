Man shot, killed in Gretna : JPSO

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in unincorporated Gretna on Tuesday night.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that deputies responded to the incident at 8:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Commerce Street. They found the victim outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of his next of kin. Also, there is no suspect or motive information available at this time.