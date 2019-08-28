NEW ORLEANS — A federal jury has convicted a former drug agent on seven corruption counts.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Chad Scott faced charges of perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government records stemming from his actions leading a drug task force that patrolled the Interstate 12 corridor.

Tuesday's verdict capped a seven-day trial, the second for Scott. Scott's first trial on the same charges ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict on any of the seven counts.

The jury of six men and six women in U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo's court deliberated less than two hours before reaching a verdict.

