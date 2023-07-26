Jury finds man guilty of murdering Kenner gas station clerk

Lamonte Loggins, 30, was charged with murdering Abd El Ghader Sylla, 30, at a Shell gas station, in 2020. A jury reached a guilty verdict on Wednesday.

KENNER, La. — A man was convicted on Wednesday of murdering a Kenner gas station clerk during a 2020 armed robbery, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney.

Lamonte Loggins, 30, had been charged with murdering Abd El Ghader Sylla, 30, at a Shell gas station in 2020.

Sylla apparently called 911 and said he was, "about to die," during his overnight shift at the gas station on Williams Boulevard and West Esplanade.

Sylla and Loggins were having a conversation about liquor, when Loggins pulled out a gun. Sylla dropped to his knees with his hands on his head.

After raiding the cash register, Loggins walked over to Sylla and started pistol-whipping him. Loggins then shot Sylla in the chest, according to the D.A.

After the shooting, U.S. Marshals located Loggins and his brother, Eric Rodgers, who helped him plan the robbery, in separate homes in Memphis, Tenn.

Rodgers had already received a 40-year sentence for manslaughter, obstruction of justice and armed robbery in Sept. 2022 for his role in the robbery and deadly assault.