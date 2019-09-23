NEW ORLEANS — "When one officer calls for help, we get up, and we go," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.

During an interview with reporters Monday, Sticker spoke about Mandeville Police Captain Vincent 'Vinny' Liberto Jr., what he brought to the police department and what he left behind.

Sticker said he's heard other officers and friends of Liberto talking about how things might have been different if Liberto had stayed behind his desk Friday afternoon after hearing a call for help over the radio.

"Well, that was not Vinny Liberto," Sticker said. "I've known him my entire adult life, as a Marine, as a police officer, and as a friend. Vinny was not the type to sit back and let other officers put themselves in harm's way."

Losing it's first officer in more than 60 years, the Mandeville Police Department will have a grueling week, but the officers will get through it, the chief said.

"For the rest of our lives, we're going to have to deal with this," Sticker said.

After 10 years of service to his country as a Marine and 25 years of service to the Mandeville community as a police officer, Liberto intended to give 7 more years of service, his police chief said.

"He loved his job," Sticker said."

Speaking about a man that he'd known for so long, Sticker told reporters about Liberto and his family.

"Vinny spent many a day at Pelican park, the local park here, coaching with his kids," Sticker said. "All of his children— they're devastated. There wasn't a game that went by with any of children that he would've missed."

Through a press release from the Slidell Police Department, The Liberto family shared a statement Monday. The Liberto family is thankful for the abundance of love and support they've received, the release said.

"You will not meet a more remarkable family," Sticker said. "They're a solid family, and they're leaning on one another to get through the situation.

The Liberto family and the Mandeville Police Department have been overwhelmed with support from all directions. Sticker thanked everyone who came to them in their time of need.

"From the moment this incident occurred ... there was not an agency in the Greater New Orleans area that didn't reach out and offer resources. Some didn't call; they just showed up."

Before the end of the interview, Sticker committed to being there for the Liberto family for a long time.

"This department is here for them," the chief said. "We're with them for life."