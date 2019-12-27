CHALMETTE, La. —

Authorities are asking for help locating a man wanted on suspicion of carjacking a vehicle with two small children inside after striking their pregnant mother and abandoning it blocks away.

An arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Dedric Hurst of Chalmette. He is accused of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of carjacking.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said the carjacking took place around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Kings Drive in Chalmette.

When deputies got to the location, the female victim told them she had been unloading groceries from her parked car when a man jumped into her vehicle and drove away from her driveway.

Her two small children were still inside the car, secured with their seatbelts.

As he fled, SBPSO officials said, he struck the woman, who is seven months pregnant.

Authorities later identified the Hurst as the suspect through surveillance video and eyewitness information.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned a few blocks away. Both children were still inside the vehicle, unharmed.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about Hurst's location or information regarding this incident to call the sheriff's office at 504-278-7630 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

More Stories:

RELATED: 3 teens killed in Christmas night crash in Alabama

RELATED: 'Peloton husband' gives real life girlfriend a Peloton bike for Christmas

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.