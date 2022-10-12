Slidell man arrested in connection with Kenner carjacking and shooting

22-year-old Amad Ford of Slidell was arrested for carjacking and aggravated battery, and Kenner Police anticipate more arrests are incoming.

NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Slidell man that they believe was involved in a shooting and carjacking that happened at around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

Kenner Police say two male tourists from Florida arrived at a location in the 3700 block of Loyola Drive believing they were meeting someone they had contacted on a dating app. When they arrived, two suspects in a black Honda approached and shot one of the men.

The victim that was shot was taken to University Medical Center, while the other was not physically harmed but refused to cooperate with the initial investigation.

Detectives identified the vehicle using crime cameras and located it in a Slidell neighborhood. Kenner PD and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) seized the vehicle and found 113 pounds of marijuana, as well as two handguns and bullet casings similar to the ones found at the scene.

22-year-old Amad Ford of Slidell was arrested for carjacking and aggravated battery.