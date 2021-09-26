Man dead, woman injured in Central City shooting Sunday

Just after 5 p.m. after the “Young Men Olympian” Social Aid and Pleasure Club Annual Parade, officers on the detail heard shots fired near the location and responded

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Central City Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Josephine Street.

Just after 5 p.m. after the “Young Men Olympian” Social Aid and Pleasure Club Annual Parade, officers on the detail heard shots fired near the location and responded.

Sixth District officers said when they arrived they found a 38-year-old man that had been shot multiple gunshot wounds and a 67-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the face. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the woman was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

At the moment there is no motive or suspect but investigators are in the process of gathering evidence for this is an ongoing investigation.

Neither of the victim's identities have been released but the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Nick Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.