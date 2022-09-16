Man escapes Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex through drainage opening

LPSO says that 23-year-old Leroy Miles Jr. squeezed through a drainage hole after removing a metal cover.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday.

LPSO says 23-year-old Leroy Miles Jr. squeezed through a drainage hole after removing a metal cover. According to investigators, Miles was helped by one or more inmates and a person outside of the facility.

Sheriff officials said Miles was booked on into the complex on September 4 after the Lockport Police arrested him for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice. He was also being held on charges of second-degree murder in Lafayette and Terrebonne Parish.

There are no other details available at this time.