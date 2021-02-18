x
Man inside car shot to death when second vehicle pulls up alongside, suspect gets out and starts firing

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man inside of a car was shot to death when a second car pulled up alongside his vehicle, someone got out and started firing. 

Police said the victim was killed at the scene. A sizeable crowd of onlookers could be seen at the scene afterward. 

The name of the victim is not being released pending family notification. Police said investigators are looking in to the shooting but they have no motive or suspect as of Wednesday evening. 

 Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. 

