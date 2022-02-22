Man killed, child shot in separate Tuesday night shootings

Officers responded to two shooting scenes Tuesday evening between 7 and 9 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Two separate shootings on Tuesday night left a man dead and a child injured, according to reports from New Orleans Police.

Around 7:20 pm, in the 4300 block of Dodt Avenue, officers went to the scene of a reported shooting and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead.

A little more than an hour later, officers responded to the 1300 block of Lizardi Street in the Lower Ninth Ward and found a male child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was rushed to the hospital by EMS. There was no further information on his conditon.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.