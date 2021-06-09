Man killed in hit-and-run, hit multiple times by cars on powerless Jefferson Parish road

They say the area was unlit because of power outages caused by Hurricane Ida.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Gretna man was killed in a Sunday hit-and-run crash on a powerless Jefferson Parish road. After that car fled the scene, the man was struck multiple times by other cars driving down the dark roadway.

Louisiana State Police said 52-year-old Kiet Do was walking in the eastbound lanes of LA 428 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle near Park Place.

After he was struck, the other car fled the scene, leaving Do lying on the road. Troopers say he was subsequently hit by several other vehicles traveling in the same direction.

They say the area was unlit because of power outages caused by Hurricane Ida.

It's unclear if the death will be classified as storm-related.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal crash.

