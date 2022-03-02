x
Crime

Man shot, killed Thursday night, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the east Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The incident was originally reported as an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the area at around 8:30 p.m. but was later changed to a homicide after officers arrived and found a man suffering from a number of gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

