Man gets 5 years in prison after Bourbon Street shooting that killed nurse

NEW ORLEANS — A man who started the fight that led to the shooting death of a nurse on Bourbon Street was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, 39-year-old Louis Barnes was convicted of negligent homicide in a bench trial last week. Prosecutors say he punched a restaurant's security guard in Feb. 2019, prompting the guard to pull out a gun and shoot. The bullet went through Barnes' shoulder and hit and killed Julie Couvillion.

The newspaper reports that Couvillion's father called on District Attorney Jason Williams to give Barnes a harsher sentence. Barnes will get credit for time served since the arrest and could be released from prison soon.