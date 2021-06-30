Man shoots good Samaritan trying to break up Kenner gas station fight

Hollins reportedly told him "I got something for you" and walked back to the van. He reportedly grabbed a handgun and shot the victim twice.

KENNER, La. — Police say a Metairie man is wanted for allegedly shooting a good Samaritan trying to break up a fight Thursday morning.

Kenner Police say the shooting happened at a gas station on Reverend Richard Wilson Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Video surveillance shows the shooting suspect, identified as 45-year-old Ray Hollins getting out of the passenger seat of a dark-colored van pumping gas. He then approached the store and began arguing with a woman standing in front of the business.

Police say the fight escalated to physical violence. That's when the victim stepped in. Police say he saw what was happening, got out of his car and stepped in to stop Hollins from hurting the woman.

That's when, police say, Hollins told him "I got something for you" and walked back to the van. He reportedly grabbed a handgun and shot the victim twice.

The victim left the scene, trying to drive himself to the hospital, but stopped near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Clearview Parkway to summon an ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso and leg.

Police do not believe the victim knew either the woman or Hollins, and was only trying to help.

Kenner police say Hollins has an extensive criminal history, including violent crimes, drug violations and weapon charges.

He is currently wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

