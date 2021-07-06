Man shot and killed in Tremé

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died, according to the NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

The shooting death was the latest in the recent spate of shootings and homicides in New Orleans, both of which are up markedly this year.

Monday evening, police were called to reports of a shooting in Tremé and when they got to the scene there was a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.