A man was killed after being shot near the West Bank Expressway Saturday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5:20 a.m., deputies received a call about a man shot in the 100 block of West Bank Expressway, authorities said.

Deputies reportedly found the man unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they do not have a motive or suspect information Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident is encourged to call Crimestoppers or our Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300.





