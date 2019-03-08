JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man was in critical condition Saturday following a shooting in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's officials said.

According to initial JPSO reports, deputies responded to the 900 block of S. Cumberland Street near Sheldon Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man wounded on the scene. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police officials said the attack was being investigated as an aggravated battery by shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

Deputies reported the incident 10 minutes after a different shooting left a man dead in Gretna, according to JPSO officials.

Around 5:20 a.m. Saturday, deputies found a man shot to death in the 100 block of West Bank Expressway.

JPSO officials said anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in these incidents should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.