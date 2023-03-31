Man dead after being shot several times in car on Franklin Avenue

The New Orleans Police Department said the fatal shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting on Franklin Avenue in New Orleans overnight.

The New Orleans Police Department said the fatal shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue. Officers responded to the area and found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said investigators are still gathering evidence to identify a motive and possible suspects for the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will identify the victim and his official cause of death in an autopsy later.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Arthur Hill at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.