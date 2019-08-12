NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department gave few details about the shooting, which took place near the intersection of North Rendon and Beinville streets. 

The NOPD sent word about the non-fatal shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. 

No information was provided about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting. 

