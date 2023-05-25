Man arrested, charged with murder after shooting man outside of bar

TPSO says there was a dispute outside of the bar between 25-year-old John McGowan and 38-year-old Marco Dillon.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced they arrested a Hammond man in connection with the murder of a man at a bar in Kentwood on Wednesday night.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at Backroad 40, a bar on Hwy 1051 between Kentwood and the Village of Tangipahoa.

TPSO says there was a dispute outside of the bar between 25-year-old John McGowan and 38-year-old Marco Dillon. McGowan brandished a firearm and shot Dillon in the chest, according to investigators.

Dillon was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

TPSO says McGowan has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm inside an alcoholic beverage outlet, and one count of protective order violation.

McGowan also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic abuse battery.