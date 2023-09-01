Man wanted for arson and cruelty to animals, NOFD says

New Orleans Fire Department is looking for Cameron Hassert in possible connection to an aggravated arson at an apartment on 8724 Forshey Street on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is looking for a 35-year-old man they feel is connected to an aggravated arson at an apartment on 8724 Forshey Street on Monday.

According to the NOFD's Arson Unit, Cameron Hassert was last seen riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Forshey and Eagle Street later in the evening – around 7:15 p.m.

Hassert was reportedly seen wearing a bright yellow shirt with no helmet and a large knife strapped to his waist.

He is also wanted for alleged cruelty to animals.

Anyone with information regarding Hassert's location, please call the NOFD Arson Unit at +1 (504) 658-4770 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at +1 (504) 822-1111.