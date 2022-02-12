Man, woman hospitalized after double shooting in N.O East Saturday, NOPD

According to NOPD, just after 9:40 police were called to the 10000 block of Chef Menteur Highway after reported gunshots in the area.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East Saturday night.

According to NOPD, just after 9:40 police were called to the 10000 block of Chef Menteur Highway after reported gunshots in the area.

When they arrived police said a man and woman were found suffering from several gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Their conditions are not known at the moment.

No further information is available at the time but the incident is under investigation.

