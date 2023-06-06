Mandina’s murder suspect held without bail

Kyron Fazande was extradited from Texas and booked into the Orleans Justice Center on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of killing a waiter outside of Mandina’s Restaurant was held without bail pending "dangerousness" hearing and parole hold.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Kyron Fazande ordered held without bail pending "dangerousness" hearing and parole hold. He was just extradited from TX, accused in fatal shooting of Mandina's server. @WWLTV_News pic.twitter.com/ia4e17aUF5 — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) June 6, 2023

Fazande is accused of the shooting outside of Mandina's that killed 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III and wounded a 54-year-old woman inside. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Walker III and an attempted second-degree murder charge for the injured woman.