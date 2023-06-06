Mandina’s murder suspect held without bail

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of killing a waiter outside of Mandina’s Restaurant was held without bail pending "dangerousness" hearing and parole hold.
Kyron Fazande, 22, was extradited from Texas and booked into the Orleans Justice Center on Monday.
Fazande is accused of the shooting outside of Mandina's that killed 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III and wounded a 54-year-old woman inside. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Walker III and an attempted second-degree murder charge for the injured woman.
Fazande was arrested near Houston where he is also accused of killing 15-year-old boy days after the Mandina's killing. Detectives have not yet said if they found a motive for Walker's murder.