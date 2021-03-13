Shooting leaves 1 dead in Marrero home

The victim died at the scene in the Marrero home, and investigators don't know who shot the victim or why, as of Saturday noon.

MARRERO, La. — A man died at the scene of a shooting in Marrero early Saturday morning, a release said.

Sheriff deputies were responding to gunfire reported in the 1900 block of Bonnie Ann Drive, near Ames and Lapalco Boulevards around 5 a.m. Saturday when they found a victim inside a Marrero home.

The victim died at the scene in the Marrero home, and investigators didn't say if they had a suspect or motive in mind, as of Saturday noon.

The release from Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting victim was male, but his age wasn't released. The release called the victim a man.

Capt. Jason Rivarde with JPSO's Public Affairs Division said deputies are working to tell the victim's family members about the shooting.

"The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time," Rivarde said. "Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers."

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 11:23 a.m. when members of JPSO's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but JPSO didn't share many details.

JPSO officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means homicide investigators with the sheriff's office will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

