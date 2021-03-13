Five face charges after narcotics agents search heroin dealer's home, police say

Investigators suspected Paul Collins, 58, was a heroin dealer, and after getting a search warrant for his Golden Meadow home, they arrested him and several others.

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — A 58-year-old man and four others face criminal charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search at a Lafourche Parish home on Thursday.

Investigators suspected Paul Collins, 58, was a heroin dealer, and after getting a search warrant for his Golden Meadow home, they arrested him and several others who were there at the time.

During the search of Collins' home, officers found small amounts of meth, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Collins was arrested for selling heroin, and his bail is set at $50,000.

A release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the drugs belonged to Reed Anderton, Taylor Anderton, and Paul Heseltine.

Lynzie Lombas, who was also present, was found to have six active warrants for contempt of court. She was booked on her active warrants, and her bail is set at $10,300.

Heseltine was issued a criminal summons for having drug paraphernalia, but the rest were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Reed Anderton was charged with having meth and drug paraphernalia, and he was booked on two warrants for contempt of court. His bail is set at $9,000.

Taylor Anderton was charged with having heroin and drug paraphernalia, and her bail is set at $6,000.