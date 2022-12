The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Elysian Fields and Gentilly.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman and a man were shot and killed in a shooting incident near the intersection of Elysian Fields and Gentilly Boulevard Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

The NOPD said officers responding to the scene found the woman deceased on the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this or any violent crime can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.