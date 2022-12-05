x
Crime

Three hurt in shooting on Tulane / Gravier neighborhood shooting

Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting in the Tulane / Gravier neighborhood area of New Orleans early Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 1:06 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street. Investigators say two men and one woman arrived at a local hospital by car with gunshot wounds. 

The police department did not provide any additional details about the shooting, including possible suspects or a motive. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD first district detectives at 504-658-6010. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

