Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 Sunday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning.

NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.

No other information was immediately made available.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The identity of the two victims will be revealed once an autopsy is done and their families have been made aware.