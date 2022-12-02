Teens arrested for Slidell murder where driver was found shot to death

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting that happened Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Slidell.

“I applaud our detectives whose swift action and non-stop work lead to a quick arrest in this senseless crime,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I would also like to thank the members of our community who came forward with information related to this case. Let this serve as a reminder to criminals our residents do not tolerate crimes like this in our community, and our detectives will not stop until the individuals responsible for such crimes are identified and arrested.”

Detectives say they obtained warrants for the Slidell teens on Thursday night.

The 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday morning at a Slidell home. He will be booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Deanthony Williams on Friday morning in New Orleans with help from U.S. Marshal’s Service. Williams will be extradited to St. Tammany Parish and booked for one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

STPSO deputies say they responded to a call of gunshots being heard in the 100 block of Northwood Drive around midnight on Monday. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a parked pickup truck.

Investigators said the driver of the car had sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. There was also a passenger in the car who was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and was released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.