New Orleans East accident leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a late night traffic fatality in New Orleans East that killed a tow truck driver.

The incident occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning on Interstate 10 East near Ridgeway Drive. Police found a man lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

An investigation found that the victim was a tow truck driver who was attempting to recover an unoccupied van on the shoulder of the interstate. While trying to recover the van, the van was rear ended by a black Chevrolet Silverado which caused the van to crash into the tow truck.

The tow truck driver was hit in the collision and died on the scene.

The pickup stopped in the grass alongside the interstate and the driver only suffered minor injuries. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation and it is unknown if any charges will be handed down.