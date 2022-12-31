Man shot to death in Mid-City

Police said the shooting was at the intersection of Conti and David Street around 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com.

New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection of David and Conti Streets at or near the Winn-Dixie grocery store, though the witness told NOLA.com that the scene spread over a large area.

According to the witness account, shots rang out and then the witness could see the victim shot in the face in the store's parking lot before crashing his vehicle into a van at a nearby restaurant.

Police said the victim was found inside of a crashed vehicle. He was taken by EMS to the hospital where he was later declared deceased.