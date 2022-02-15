NOPD: Suspect shot near Lafitte Greenway fired first, officer discharged 17 shots

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the video shows the suspect of an armed robbery near the Laffitte Greenway fired at officers first.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department shared new video on Tuesday from an officer's body-worn camera that captured an officer involved shooting on Feb. 8.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the video shows the suspect of an armed robbery near the Laffitte Greenway fired at officers first.

Ferguson says officer Levi Atkin asked Daniel Castillo several times to show his hands, and he refused. After not showing his hands, Castillo displayed a weapon and pointed it toward Atkin.

Officer Atkin then asked Castillo to put the weapon down, but he refused again and shot twice at the officer.

Ferguson said after Castillo shot at him, Atkin returned fire, letting off a total of 17 shots.

Castillo suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left leg.

Warning this video includes graphic images and adult language that are not suitable for all viewers.

According to New Orleans police, officers were investigating an armed robbery near the corner of N. Rocheblave and St. Louis Street around 8 p.m. when the shooting happened.

A member of the public called the victim's stolen cellphone. It rang, revealing the suspect hiding behind a bush.

Castillo is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and one count of attempted murder of a police officer.