NOPD: Driver found shot dead in Gentilly

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 20-year-old dead man in Gentilly.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a man behind the vehicle's wheel with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how, and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.