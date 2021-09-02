x
Crime

NOPD investigates Algiers homicide that leaves one man dead Mondy night

The victims identity is not known as of yet as no further details are available at the moment.
Credit: Unknown
Police tape from a crime scene

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers Monday night.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Springbrook Lane. 

NOPD initial report said a man was shot at the location and transported to the hospital.

It was later released that the victim died from his injures, according to police.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

