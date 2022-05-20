NOPD investigating shooting on I-10 East at Crowder; traffic being rerouted

Traffic is backed up to Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East Friday afternoon.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened near the Crowder Boulevard exit around 4 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment. There was no word on his condition.

I-10 East has been shut down from the Morrison to Crowder exits. Traffic is being rerouted at the Downman Road exit, according to NOPD.

Traffic cameras show the congestion going all the way back to the high rise bridge.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.