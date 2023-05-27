NOPD: Man shot, killed in French Quarter

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a Homicide that left one man dead in French Quarter Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville Streets.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his body. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death, but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.