Northshore brothers wanted for murder; family held at gunpoint in armed robbery: deputies

AMITE CITY, La. — A pair of Northshore brothers are wanted for first-degree murder in St. Helena Parish and an armed robbery at a Tangipahoa Parish home, according to reports from law enforcement in the area.

Considered armed & dangerous, Tyrone and Dedrick Henderson are wanted for a fatal shooting in the St. Helena Parish portion of the Amite area, a report from the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road on Tuesday, Dec. 21. SHPSO deputies haven't released the victim's name.

Two days earlier on Dec. 19, the brothers were allegedly among three men who robbed a Tangipahoa resident's home, according to a statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

The three men were armed with what deputies called an "AR-15 style firearm," in addition to a shotgun and a handgun. The suspect with the handgun held the victim's family at gunpoint.

The victim recognized one of the suspects getting in a white 1998 Buick Century at Miss Ann's Restaurant in Amite, the TPSO statement said.

The Buick's Texas license plate number was KWC5291. The driver has not been named by investigators but was described by the victim as Black with a light complexion and slim build.

Dedrick Henderson, 23, is wanted in connection to two charges of armed robbery and a charge of aggravated burglary, the TPSO release said.

The TPSO release also named Dedrick Henderson's brother, Tyrone "Buck" Henderson, 25, as a possible suspect.

People who come across the brothers should not approach them. Instead, they should call 911.

Anyone with information willing to speak to investigators about the St. Helena Parish fatal shooting should call the St. Helena Detective Division at 225.222.4413.

Folks can also call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.554.5245.

"All Suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the TPSO release said.