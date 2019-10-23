MANDEVILLE, La. — A registered sex offender exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl at a Mandeville bus stop, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office first heard about the flashing on Oct. 16. The victim described how a man in a suspicious vehicle exposed himself while masturbating and tried to talk to the girl while she was waiting for her bus.

Investigators were able to identify the man as 33-year-old Timothy Addison, a registered sex offender living in Mandeville.

Addison was taken into custody Oct. 22 without incident after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of obscenity and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

“I’m extremely pleased that our investigators were able to identify and apprehend this individual,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “The safety of all our citizens, especially our children, is a top priority.”