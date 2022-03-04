One dead in overnight shooting in New Orleans East

Investigators are still trying to determine if there was a motive.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 11:30 Saturday night in New Orleans East.

Police arrived to the 5000 block of Henri Drive, where they found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died on the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide. Investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.