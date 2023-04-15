One teen killed, two teens injured in New Orleans triple shooting

The NOPD says one teen is dead and two teens are in the hospital after a triple shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one teen dead in the St. Claude neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The NOPD says two boys and a girl were shot on the 1100 block of Bartholomew Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say one of the boys died at the scene and the other two victims were taken to the hospital. Their current condition has not been disclosed.

Police have not released any other information at this time but they say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting that could help investigators, you are urged to call NOPD homicide detective Robert Long at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous.